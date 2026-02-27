Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Judicial Integrity, Sparks Debate on Historical Revisions

The Supreme Court banned NCERT's Class 8 book with judicial corruption content, defending judiciary dignity. CPI(M) leader John Brittas views this as part of a pattern of historical omissions that distort India's history. The court's decision has sparked a wider debate on selective deletions in educational materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 17:22 IST
The Supreme Court recently imposed a ban on the NCERT's Class 8 social science book, which included content on corruption within the judiciary. This move is seen as a protective measure to uphold the dignity of the judiciary against potential prejudice among young minds.

CPI(M) leader John Brittas commended the Supreme Court's decisive action but highlighted a broader issue: the selective editing of historical content by NCERT in recent years. He argues this has led to a distorted understanding of India's rich and complex history.

Brittas pointed to several deletions, such as references to historic communal events and portrayals of influential historical figures, calling for scrutiny over these "selective omissions." Meanwhile, the government voiced concern over the book's controversial sections, promising accountability and corrective measures.

