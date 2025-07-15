McKenzie Tables R6.3 Billion Budget to Transform SA’s Sport and Culture

In a bold step toward revitalizing South Africa’s cultural and sporting sectors, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, tabled a R6.3 billion budget for the 2025/26 financial year in Parliament on Tuesday. Framing the investment as a commitment to unlocking local talent and preserving national heritage, McKenzie emphasized the urgent need for reform, opportunity, and infrastructure development across the department’s broad portfolio.

“Change is difficult, but it’s necessary... Access and opportunity matter, and even the greatest of talents need that opportunity,” said McKenzie.

Empowering Communities Through Sport

Under Programme 2: Recreation Development and Sport Promotion, the department has allocated R1.281 billion. A significant portion, R98.5 million, will go toward supporting national sports federations, many of which operate with limited infrastructure and funding.

“One of the biggest changes coming for our federations will be the provision of an office building for them to share, as many have been running their sports out of the boots of their cars,” said McKenzie.

To nurture emerging talent, the department will channel R627 million through a conditional grant aimed at purchasing sports equipment and attire for schools, clubs, and community hubs. This budget also covers training in coaching, officiating, administration, and the creation of employment opportunities in the sports sector.

A Renewed Commitment to Heritage and Repatriation

A substantial R2.787 billion has been allocated under Programme 4: Heritage Promotion and Preservation. This includes R1.6 billion for library infrastructure, covering construction, upgrades, maintenance, and operations across the country.

Heritage preservation efforts are also deeply focused on the repatriation of the remains of freedom fighters and ancestral communities. Building on the 2024 return of remains from Zimbabwe and Zambia, the Minister announced ongoing negotiations with the University of Glasgow for the return of Khoi and San ancestral remains by September 2025.

Additionally, work is nearing completion on the reburial of 58 ancestral remains in the Northern Cape, guided by the Northern Cape Reburial Task Team, which includes representatives from the Nama, Griqua, Korana, and San communities.

“We are told that there could still be 5,000 bodies that need to be returned. We should not rest until they are home,” McKenzie asserted.

Reviving Museums and Cultural Spaces

A campaign titled “Reimagining South African Heritage for a New Era” has been launched to make museums more accessible, engaging, and relevant to a new generation. As part of this initiative, Robben Island, a site of national historical importance, is undergoing a major renovation and upgrade.

Strengthening the Creative Sector

The department has earmarked R1.725 billion for Programme 3: Arts and Culture Promotion and Development. This includes recruitment and placement of approximately 300 young creatives, intended to enhance their employability and support entrepreneurial ventures in the creative economy.

A key structural innovation is the activation of 17 sector clusters, each representing a different component of the cultural and creative industries. These interim boards are now operational and tasked with:

Promoting sector-wide collaboration

Advocating for fair labour practices

Advancing copyright protection

Ensuring equitable distribution of funding

These clusters will collectively receive R34 million to fund their operations and engagement efforts.

“We understand the frustration of our creatives. For the past 30 years and the years before that, they have not seen their lives change for the better,” McKenzie stated.

Language Preservation and Cultural Inclusion

In a move to support linguistic diversity, especially among indigenous communities, the department has announced a R2 million targeted fund for projects preserving Khoi and San languages, with a particular emphasis on the endangered N|uu language.

This allocation represents a step forward in cultural restoration and language revitalization, responding to long-standing calls from communities for greater investment in indigenous language preservation.

A Budget Rooted in Action

Minister McKenzie’s R6.3 billion budget plan signals a shift from rhetoric to action, with targeted investments in grassroots sports, historical justice, youth empowerment, and cultural sustainability. It also addresses systemic issues in arts and sports administration and aims to create a more inclusive, accountable, and opportunity-rich ecosystem for South Africans.

As South Africa looks ahead to the future, this budget may well mark the beginning of a new era of public investment in national identity, creativity, and community cohesion.