Price Wars Turn Deadly: Shopkeepers Stabbed in Meat Pricing Dispute

In a shocking turn of events, a shop owner and his associate were brutally killed by business rivals over a pricing dispute on mutton and chicken, as reported by local law enforcement.

A violent confrontation erupted when a group of approximately 50 men, brandishing knives, glass bottles, and baseball bats, stormed the shop on Beawar Road in the Ramganj area, attacking the shop owner Imran and his associate Shahnawaz. Both victims were left critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries at a hospital. Seven other shop workers were also injured during the attack.

Authorities, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Himanshu Jangid, revealed that the conflict arose from disagreements over meat pricing, with Imran selling at lower rates than competitors. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators, with investigations ongoing to ensure justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)