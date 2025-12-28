Path to Peace: Ukraine's Ambitious 20-Point Proposal
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy presents a 20-point proposal to U.S. President Trump aiming to resolve the conflict with Russia. Key points include sovereignty affirmation, non-aggression pact, security guarantees, EU membership, and nuclear non-proliferation. Unresolved issues remain, notably control over territory and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Efforts to end the protracted conflict between Ukraine and Russia have taken a significant turn. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to discuss a groundbreaking 20-point framework peace proposal with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida this Sunday.
This proposal, which aims to pave the way for sustainable peace, could potentially reshape the geopolitical landscape. Among the key points are Ukraine's sovereignty affirmation, mutual security guarantees, and expedited EU membership. However, critical issues such as the control of territory and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remain unresolved.
Both nations are betting on diplomatic finesse to bridge the gaps. With global security at stake, the international community keenly watches the unfolding dialogue, hoping for a resolution that brings a lasting peace.
