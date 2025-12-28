Power Restored to Over a Million After Kyiv Attack

Ukraine's leading private energy provider, DTEK, announced on Sunday that it successfully restored power to more than a million households in Kyiv and its surrounding areas. This restoration comes a day after a Russian air strike caused emergency outages.

The attack, which included both missiles and drones, resulted in the deaths of two people and disrupted electricity services across vast portions of the capital and its neighboring region. DTEK reported that electricity has been restored to 748,000 homes in Kyiv and an additional 347,000 in the surrounding areas.

While power cuts in Kyiv's right bank have reverted to the scheduled outages, the left bank continues to face challenges with emergency outages still in place. Two districts in the region are experiencing similar issues. This escalation in strikes is part of Russia's intensified military campaign amid ongoing peace efforts led by the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)