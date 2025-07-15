Left Menu

Tragic Death Sparks Nationwide Outrage: A Call for Justice in Odisha

A 20-year-old college student in Odisha set herself ablaze in response to alleged sexual harassment by a professor. Her tragic death has sparked nationwide outrage and calls for a judicial probe. The student's father holds the college's Internal Complaint Committee responsible, while political backlash and demands for justice continue to surge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident involving a 20-year-old college student in Odisha has ignited outrage across the nation. The student set herself ablaze following alleged sexual harassment by a professor, raising serious questions about the handling of her complaints by the college's Internal Complaint Committee (ICC).

The deceased's father blamed the ICC, accusing it of bias and negligence, which he believes directly led to his daughter's death. Political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Naveen Patnaik, have condemned the act as a systemic failure and demanded a judicial probe to bring the true culprits to justice.

Amidst the political upheaval, the Chief Minister assures strict punishment for the guilty, as protests continue to escalate. The police have arrested key suspects, while the University Grants Commission has launched an investigation to unravel the tragic sequence of events that led to the young student's demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

