Tragic Death Sparks Nationwide Outrage: A Call for Justice in Odisha

A tragic incident involving a 20-year-old college student in Odisha has ignited outrage across the nation. The student set herself ablaze following alleged sexual harassment by a professor, raising serious questions about the handling of her complaints by the college's Internal Complaint Committee (ICC).

The deceased's father blamed the ICC, accusing it of bias and negligence, which he believes directly led to his daughter's death. Political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Naveen Patnaik, have condemned the act as a systemic failure and demanded a judicial probe to bring the true culprits to justice.

Amidst the political upheaval, the Chief Minister assures strict punishment for the guilty, as protests continue to escalate. The police have arrested key suspects, while the University Grants Commission has launched an investigation to unravel the tragic sequence of events that led to the young student's demise.

