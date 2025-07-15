Streamlining Governance: Delhi's New Order on District Magistrates' Meetings

The Delhi government has issued an order requiring all departmental meetings with district magistrates to first seek the concurrence of the chief secretary. This directive aims to prevent frequent and unscheduled meetings that disrupt the work of district magistrates.

Approved by the chief minister, the advisory mandates strict adherence to the new protocol. The document emphasizes the importance of prioritizing and managing time effectively, urging departments to allow district magistrates to participate via video conferencing whenever possible.

Additionally, the advisory requires departments to provide a 48-hour advance notice for any meetings. This is to facilitate magistrates in planning their duties and to minimize disruptions to their core responsibilities, including judicial and field tasks.

