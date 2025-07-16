Left Menu

Pentagon's Rare Earth Gambit: Securing America's Critical Mineral Supply

The U.S. Department of Defense is enhancing its involvement in the rare earths sector to ensure a reliable supply chain for critical minerals. It recently became the largest shareholder in MP Materials, a strategic move highlighting national security interests and a unique partnership approach amidst China's market dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 00:16 IST
Pentagon's Rare Earth Gambit: Securing America's Critical Mineral Supply
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to bolster national security, the U.S. Department of Defense is strengthening ties with the rare earth industry. This comes as part of a broader initiative to ensure a stable supply of critical minerals, which are vital across various sectors of the economy.

The Pentagon has recently secured a multibillion-dollar deal, positioning itself as the largest shareholder in MP Materials. Additionally, the U.S. military has implemented financial measures to support the company, reflecting its willingness to share risks associated with critical mineral projects.

This initiative is conducted under the auspices of a Cold War-era law, the Defense Production Act, and through the Office of Strategic Capital. The goal is to mitigate reliance on China by establishing a resilient domestic supply chain for rare earths.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025