Major MDMA Bust: International Drug Ring Dismantled in Uttarakhand

A sophisticated international drug operation specializing in MDMA production and distribution has been dismantled in Uttarakhand following an extensive police raid, officials revealed on Tuesday.

Director General of Police Deepam Seth highlighted the successful collaboration between the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and multiple local police units, uncovering significant quantities of precursor chemicals and MDMA across the Mumbai to Nepal drug route. The operation culminated in the capture of Kunal Kohli, a key figure in the drug network.

The investigation extended to financial analyses to identify illicit earnings from drug activities, with properties being seized. Police actions disrupting this narcotics enterprise have been met with commendation, as the authorities continue to pursue further arrests and chemical supplier accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)