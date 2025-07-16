UN Security Council Extends Monitoring of Houthi Attacks in Red Sea

The UN Security Council has authorized an extension of reporting on Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, following persistent defiance of its demands for a ceasefire from the Yemeni rebels. This decision passed with a vote of 12-0, with abstentions from Russia, China, and Algeria, citing concerns over breaches of Yemeni sovereignty linked to U.S. military actions.

This development underscores tensions involving the U.S. and the Houthis, as the resolution, backed by the U.S. and Greece, mandates U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to submit monthly reports about these incidents until mid-January 2026. The U.S. has condemned the latest attacks, which have targeted vessels in a critical global trade corridor, elevating threats to regional maritime security.

U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea emphasized the resolution's role in addressing the 'Iran-backed Houthi terrorist threat' and called for immediate cessation of these assaults, alongside releasing kidnapped crew members. The continued attacks exacerbate instability as Yemen remains embroiled in conflict, with broader regional implications in the ongoing Gaza crisis.