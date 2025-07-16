Trump and Qatar PM Tackle Gaza Ceasefire and Nuclear Talks
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, discussing a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza. With Israeli and Hamas negotiators in talks since July 6, the proposal includes a phased release of hostages and Israeli troop withdrawals. Additionally, Trump aims to revive U.S.-Iran nuclear discussions.
U.S. President Donald Trump will engage with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani on Wednesday to deliberate on a Gaza ceasefire deal, reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid. The meeting aims to advance negotiations on a U.S.-supported 60-day ceasefire, involving hostages' phased release and Israeli troop withdrawals from Gaza.
The ongoing discussions between Israeli and Hamas representatives, held in Doha since July 6, focus on resolving the enduring conflict. Steve Witkoff, Trump's Middle East envoy, expressed optimism regarding these talks. However, a consensus remains elusive due to disagreements over the extent of Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.
The most recent bout of violence ignited in October 2023 when Hamas launched an attack, resulting in 1,200 Israeli deaths and 250 hostages. The subsequent Israeli military response reportedly resulted in over 58,000 Palestinian casualties, sparking severe humanitarian issues and war crime allegations. Additionally, Trump aims to discuss renewing U.S.-Iran nuclear agreements with Sheikh Mohammed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
