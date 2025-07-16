Govt Boosts Support for Storm-Hit Nelson Tasman Rural Sector with $600K Aid

In response to a series of destructive weather events that have devastated parts of the Nelson Tasman region, the Government has announced a significant boost to financial aid for rural communities. The new $600,000 support package, revealed by Agriculture and Forestry Minister Todd McClay during a visit to the Tasman District, brings the total government contribution to the region’s primary sector recovery to $500,000.

The funding package is a joint effort between the Government and key industry bodies, aimed at helping farmers, growers, foresters, and rural contractors recover from the compounded impact of repeated storms and floods.

“These regions have experienced significant damage to forests, farms, and rural infrastructure,” said Minister McClay. “This funding will help meet immediate recovery needs and help rural businesses get back on their feet.”

Breakdown of the Rural Recovery Support Package

The comprehensive support package includes targeted contributions designed to provide rapid assistance across different segments of the primary sector:

$300,000 government contribution to the Mayoral Relief Fund , tagged specifically for the rural sector to meet critical community and infrastructure recovery needs.

$100,000 jointly contributed by the Government and Federated Farmers to the Farmers Adverse Events Trust , to assist the most severely affected pastoral farmers.

$100,000 from the Government and Horticulture New Zealand , directed toward helping the horticulture sector in the Top of the South recover from storm-related losses.

An additional $100,000 previously announced in June for recovery coordination, including $20,000 for the Top of the South Rural Support Trust to help deliver on-the-ground assistance.

These funds are intended to address both immediate needs such as clean-up costs, infrastructure repair, and livestock care, as well as help stabilise affected businesses for the longer road to recovery.

Government Engagement and Future Support Measures

Minister McClay acknowledged that the recent extreme weather has caused repeated disruptions for many in the region’s rural sector.

“Many farmers and growers are facing their second clean-up in a fortnight. Rural communities are known for their resilience, but the relentless wet weather has taken a toll—mentally, physically, and financially,” he said.

The Government is also working closely with New Zealand Winegrowers to assess storm impacts on local vineyards. Discussions are ongoing regarding the possible deployment of Enhanced Taskforce Green, a programme that can provide labour support for clean-up and repair efforts.

On-the-Ground Coordination Led by MPI and Rural Support Trust

Staff from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) are actively assessing damage in collaboration with industry partners and the Rural Support Trust. The joint response effort aims to ensure that assistance reaches the most affected areas and businesses swiftly.

Minister McClay emphasised that this is an ongoing recovery effort and more support may be provided depending on evolving needs: “Farmers, foresters, and growers will face many, many months of work to repair the damage to their land and get their businesses back on track. We will continue to assess what further assistance might be required as the full impact becomes clearer.”

He also urged affected individuals to reach out for help: “Farmers and growers who need help or assistance should, in the first instance, contact their local Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254.”

A Signal of Confidence in Rural Recovery

The Government’s latest announcement reflects a broader commitment to ensuring that New Zealand’s rural communities are not left behind in times of crisis. Through partnership with local authorities and industry groups, it aims to provide fast, flexible, and targeted support that enables people to get back to work and rebuild stronger.

This funding not only addresses the immediate damage but also supports long-term resilience in the face of a changing climate and increasingly frequent extreme weather events.