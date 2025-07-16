US Deportation Expansion: Eswatini Receives Unwanted Guests

The United States has expanded its controversial third-country deportation programme by sending five men, classified as convicted criminals, to the small African nation of Eswatini. This development follows the Trump administration's initiative to relocate individuals to countries where they may have no previous connections.

The deportees include individuals from Vietnam, Jamaica, Cuba, Yemen, and Laos. Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin described these men as 'uniquely barbaric,' given their criminal backgrounds, leading to their home countries' refusal to repatriate them.

This move has raised questions, as Eswatini authorities have yet to comment on any agreement to accept these third-country deportees or how they will manage their presence. The US previously deported Venezuelans and others to Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Panama, while Nigeria has resisted US pressure to accept similar deportees.

(With inputs from agencies.)