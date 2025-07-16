Left Menu

Maharashtra Police Rescue Bonded Laborers in High-Stakes Operation

In Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, police rescued 14 bonded laborers, including six young children, who were forced into menial labor. After an escape by two children, authorities intervened, filing charges against the accused and providing victims with government support. The incident has sparked a debate on jurisdiction and enforcement issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane/Ahilyanagar | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:17 IST
Maharashtra Police Rescue Bonded Laborers in High-Stakes Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant intervention, police in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district have liberated 14 individuals, including six children aged between 7 and 8, from the clutches of bonded labor, an official disclosed on Wednesday.

The clandestine operation came to light after two young victims managed to escape from their captors in Beed district, where families were reportedly coerced into performing grueling tasks for the past year and a half. The victims, hailing from Pune and Raigad districts, were under the oppressive thumb of accused Viju Seth and Uttam Sheth, according to authorities from the MIDC police station.

One of the child laborers, just 8 years old, revealed the harsh conditions they endured, which included gathering cow dung, cleaning cattle sheds, and herding in the jungle. Though the victims were rescued on July 12, it took protests for the police to lodge an official complaint, citing jurisdictional challenges. State revenue officials have since issued 'release' certificates to aid the affected in accessing government relief schemes, informed activist Vivek Pandit of Rajyastriya Adivasi Vikas Adhava Samiti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025