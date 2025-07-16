Maharashtra Police Rescue Bonded Laborers in High-Stakes Operation

In a significant intervention, police in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district have liberated 14 individuals, including six children aged between 7 and 8, from the clutches of bonded labor, an official disclosed on Wednesday.

The clandestine operation came to light after two young victims managed to escape from their captors in Beed district, where families were reportedly coerced into performing grueling tasks for the past year and a half. The victims, hailing from Pune and Raigad districts, were under the oppressive thumb of accused Viju Seth and Uttam Sheth, according to authorities from the MIDC police station.

One of the child laborers, just 8 years old, revealed the harsh conditions they endured, which included gathering cow dung, cleaning cattle sheds, and herding in the jungle. Though the victims were rescued on July 12, it took protests for the police to lodge an official complaint, citing jurisdictional challenges. State revenue officials have since issued 'release' certificates to aid the affected in accessing government relief schemes, informed activist Vivek Pandit of Rajyastriya Adivasi Vikas Adhava Samiti.

(With inputs from agencies.)