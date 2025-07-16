Left Menu

Calcutta HC Demands Answers on Deportation Litigations

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the Centre to present all records related to deportation litigations before the Delhi High Court. The directive follows habeas corpus petitions concerning alleged illegal detention and deportation. The court requested affidavit submissions and clarified issue re-hearing timelines.

  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday demanded the Centre provide all documents concerning deportation-related litigations pending before the Delhi High Court. This directive came after allegations were raised about Bengali-speaking individuals facing nationality questioning across the country.

A division bench led by Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty addressed habeas corpus petitions that accused authorities of detaining individuals unlawfully from West Bengal. The court sought an affidavit regarding claims of prior deportation and Delhi High Court involvement.

Representing the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Asok Kumar Chakrabarti detailed a case filed initially in the Delhi High Court, which was later withdrawn to challenge Foreigners Regional Registration Officer mandates. The Calcutta bench, dismayed by non-disclosure of pertinent facts, required an affidavit submission by July 28, with a petitioner response expected by August 4, ahead of an August 6 hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

