Supreme Court Directs Hany Babu to Bombay High Court for Bail Appeal

The Supreme Court has advised former Delhi University faculty member Hany Babu to seek bail from the Bombay High Court or trial court in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. Previously withdrawn from the Supreme Court, Babu's bail plea faced opposition from the NIA, citing involvement in unlawful activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has instructed former Delhi University faculty Hany Babu to approach the Bombay High Court or the trial court for bail in the contentious Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. The apex court's bench, consisting of Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale, dismissed Babu's request for clarification, directing him to the appropriate avenues for his bail application.

Previously, Babu withdrew his bail plea in the Supreme Court, opting to seek intervention from the high court. However, complications arose as the high court highlighted that the Supreme Court order did not explicitly reserve his right to appeal for bail there. On Wednesday, Babu's counsel argued that his client, having already spent five years as an undertrial, should be permitted to pursue his bail petition.

The NIA vehemently opposed the application, stressing that a fresh bail request ought to be seen by the NIA court. Despite the legal hurdles, the Supreme Court has allowed Babu the chance to revive his previous appeal. Arrested in 2020, Babu's case has broad implications, involving allegations of propagating Maoist ideology as part of a larger conspiracy.

