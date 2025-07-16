Swedish Court Convicts Trio in Murder of Masked Hip-Hop Artist

A Swedish court has convicted three men for their roles as accessories in the murder of hip-hop artist C.Gambino, who was gunned down last year in Gothenburg.

The identity-concealing artist was killed in a suspected gang-related incident in June 2024. Defendants Hassan Rabeie, Vide Atterstam, and Fatjam Vardari have denied the charges but were sentenced due to lack of contrary evidence.

The court handed Rabeie a life sentence, while Atterstam received 15 years and six months, and Vardari got 12 years and six months. The case highlights ongoing conflicts between criminal networks, according to authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)