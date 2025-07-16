Swedish Court Convicts Trio in Murder of Masked Hip-Hop Artist
A Swedish court found three men guilty of accessory to the murder of hip-hop artist C.Gambino. The artist was shot in a gang-related attack in Gothenburg. The court sentenced Rabeie to life imprisonment, with Atterstam and Vardari receiving 15 years and six months, and 12 years and six months, respectively.
A Swedish court has convicted three men for their roles as accessories in the murder of hip-hop artist C.Gambino, who was gunned down last year in Gothenburg.
The identity-concealing artist was killed in a suspected gang-related incident in June 2024. Defendants Hassan Rabeie, Vide Atterstam, and Fatjam Vardari have denied the charges but were sentenced due to lack of contrary evidence.
The court handed Rabeie a life sentence, while Atterstam received 15 years and six months, and Vardari got 12 years and six months. The case highlights ongoing conflicts between criminal networks, according to authorities.
