Left Menu

Swedish Court Convicts Trio in Murder of Masked Hip-Hop Artist

A Swedish court found three men guilty of accessory to the murder of hip-hop artist C.Gambino. The artist was shot in a gang-related attack in Gothenburg. The court sentenced Rabeie to life imprisonment, with Atterstam and Vardari receiving 15 years and six months, and 12 years and six months, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:53 IST
Swedish Court Convicts Trio in Murder of Masked Hip-Hop Artist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Swedish court has convicted three men for their roles as accessories in the murder of hip-hop artist C.Gambino, who was gunned down last year in Gothenburg.

The identity-concealing artist was killed in a suspected gang-related incident in June 2024. Defendants Hassan Rabeie, Vide Atterstam, and Fatjam Vardari have denied the charges but were sentenced due to lack of contrary evidence.

The court handed Rabeie a life sentence, while Atterstam received 15 years and six months, and Vardari got 12 years and six months. The case highlights ongoing conflicts between criminal networks, according to authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025