Court Protects Beauty Parlour Owner Facing Community Backlash

The Telangana High Court has ordered protection for Feroz Khan, who faced threats for opening a beauty parlour without belonging to the barber community. The court directed police to ensure his safety and investigate the threats, while ensuring no disruption to his business operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:59 IST
Feroz Khan
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana High Court has stepped in to protect a beauty parlour owner, Feroz Khan, who faced threats for operating his business without being part of the traditional barber community.

Following a complaint filed by Khan, the court mandated police protection for the parlour and ordered an investigation into the intimidations faced by him. The court emphasized that the authorities must ensure his business runs without interference and directed regular police visits to maintain order.

The incident highlights ongoing community tensions and the challenges faced by entrepreneurs like Khan in establishing businesses outside their community norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

