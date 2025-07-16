Court Protects Beauty Parlour Owner Facing Community Backlash
The Telangana High Court has ordered protection for Feroz Khan, who faced threats for opening a beauty parlour without belonging to the barber community. The court directed police to ensure his safety and investigate the threats, while ensuring no disruption to his business operations.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana High Court has stepped in to protect a beauty parlour owner, Feroz Khan, who faced threats for operating his business without being part of the traditional barber community.
Following a complaint filed by Khan, the court mandated police protection for the parlour and ordered an investigation into the intimidations faced by him. The court emphasized that the authorities must ensure his business runs without interference and directed regular police visits to maintain order.
The incident highlights ongoing community tensions and the challenges faced by entrepreneurs like Khan in establishing businesses outside their community norms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cricketer Mohammed Siraj Serves Up Culinary Delights in Hyderabad
"Telangana Rising 2047" aims to make Hyderabad hub for medical, health tourism
PM Narendra Modi's foreign policy is 'faulty', it is creating enemies: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in Hyderabad.
PM Modi visited 42 countries but did not visit Manipur, where people are dying: Kharge in Hyderabad.
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils Largest Jewellery Manufacturing Facility in Hyderabad