Justice Through a Child's Eyes: Dowry Death Conviction

A court sentenced Akhilesh to life imprisonment for killing his wife, Savitri, over dowry issues, with the key testimony coming from their four-year-old son, Atul. Despite witness retractions, forensic evidence and the child's account confirmed the crime, leading to the conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:53 IST
A local court has sentenced Akhilesh to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Savitri, following a dowry dispute. The case pivoted on the candid testimony of their four-year-old son, Atul, which proved pivotal in the conviction.

Additional district judge Sanjay Yadav found Akhilesh guilty of killing Savitri, who was strangled to death on February 10, 2022, in Nagla Banjara village. The judge highlighted the critical nature of the case, especially the compelling testimony provided by Atul, which was supported by forensic evidence.

The court noted discrepancies in witness testimonies, including those of the victim's own family, but the forensic findings and the child's detailed recollections left no ambiguity regarding Akhilesh's involvement. Despite enduring domestic violence and dowry harassment, the tragic culmination was confirmed as murder, emphatically supported by Atul's statements and evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

