Fraudulent Attendance Sparks Action Against Gram Panchayat Staff
Two Gram Panchayat employees were dismissed for fabricating attendance records under MGNREGS in Karnataka. Nirupadi, a Barefoot Technician, and Jayamma, a Gram Kayaka Mitra, admitted to errors during an inquiry. The officials' actions were deemed misuse of government funds, leading to their immediate removal.
- Country:
- India
In a significant disciplinary measure, two staff members of Gram Panchayat have been dismissed for allegedly maintaining fraudulent attendance records under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.
The Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat initiated the action against Nirupadi and Jayamma at Nagalapur Gram Panchayat in Lingasugur Taluk, following an official inquiry into irregularities. Nirupadi, acting as a Barefoot Technician, and Jayamma, as a Gram Kayaka Mitra, were found culpable for discrepancies in the National Mobile Monitoring System attendance records.
The investigation revealed errors such as marking absent workers as present and misrepresenting workers in photographs. Consequently, both officials were dismissed for dereliction of duty and misuse of government funds, emphasizing the importance of adhering to MGNREGA guidelines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SIT to Probe School Recruitment Irregularities in Maharashtra
Election Irregularities: Congress Calls for Overhaul of Maharashtra Polls
DFS's Financial Inclusion Campaign Launched Across All Gram Panchayats
Gujarat CM distributes Rs 35 cr as incentive grant to 761 'samras' gram panchayats
Empowering Villages: Women's Leadership Drives 'Samaras Gram Panchayat' Success