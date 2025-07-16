Left Menu

Fraudulent Attendance Sparks Action Against Gram Panchayat Staff

Two Gram Panchayat employees were dismissed for fabricating attendance records under MGNREGS in Karnataka. Nirupadi, a Barefoot Technician, and Jayamma, a Gram Kayaka Mitra, admitted to errors during an inquiry. The officials' actions were deemed misuse of government funds, leading to their immediate removal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raichur | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:11 IST
Fraudulent Attendance Sparks Action Against Gram Panchayat Staff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant disciplinary measure, two staff members of Gram Panchayat have been dismissed for allegedly maintaining fraudulent attendance records under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat initiated the action against Nirupadi and Jayamma at Nagalapur Gram Panchayat in Lingasugur Taluk, following an official inquiry into irregularities. Nirupadi, acting as a Barefoot Technician, and Jayamma, as a Gram Kayaka Mitra, were found culpable for discrepancies in the National Mobile Monitoring System attendance records.

The investigation revealed errors such as marking absent workers as present and misrepresenting workers in photographs. Consequently, both officials were dismissed for dereliction of duty and misuse of government funds, emphasizing the importance of adhering to MGNREGA guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025