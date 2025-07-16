Fraudulent Attendance Sparks Action Against Gram Panchayat Staff

In a significant disciplinary measure, two staff members of Gram Panchayat have been dismissed for allegedly maintaining fraudulent attendance records under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat initiated the action against Nirupadi and Jayamma at Nagalapur Gram Panchayat in Lingasugur Taluk, following an official inquiry into irregularities. Nirupadi, acting as a Barefoot Technician, and Jayamma, as a Gram Kayaka Mitra, were found culpable for discrepancies in the National Mobile Monitoring System attendance records.

The investigation revealed errors such as marking absent workers as present and misrepresenting workers in photographs. Consequently, both officials were dismissed for dereliction of duty and misuse of government funds, emphasizing the importance of adhering to MGNREGA guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)