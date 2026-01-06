Left Menu

Supriya Sule Raises Alarm Over Maharashtra Election Irregularities

NCP leader Supriya Sule has accused significant irregular operations in Maharashtra's local body elections, claiming threats and inducements. Despite a long gap in elections, many seats are being decided unopposed, which undermines democratic rights. Sule criticized the Election Commission for its inaction, highlighting risks to democratic health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:02 IST
Supriya Sule Raises Alarm Over Maharashtra Election Irregularities
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule has alleged extensive irregularities in Maharashtra's local body elections, citing the unopposed election of candidates in various regions.

Media reports suggest instances of candidates facing threats, forced withdrawals, bogus voting, and voter inducements. Sule stated these actions deny voters their right to participate despite the existence of the NOTA option. This situation is exacerbated by the lack of timely elections, held after seven to eight years.

Expressing serious concern over the Election Commission's passivity, Sule emphasized the danger posed to democratic integrity. Scheduled for January 15, the elections to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, face the challenge of ensuring fair practices amidst these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record Cannabis Bust Seizes 50 kg at Colombo Airport

Record Cannabis Bust Seizes 50 kg at Colombo Airport

 Sri Lanka
2
Mass Deletions in UP Draft Voter List Spark Outcry

Mass Deletions in UP Draft Voter List Spark Outcry

 India
3
Mitch Guthrie's Astonishing Triumph in the Saudi Desert: A Dakar Rally for the Ages

Mitch Guthrie's Astonishing Triumph in the Saudi Desert: A Dakar Rally for t...

 Global
4
Kerala Transport Corporation's Record-Breaking Income Achievement

Kerala Transport Corporation's Record-Breaking Income Achievement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026