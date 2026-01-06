Supriya Sule Raises Alarm Over Maharashtra Election Irregularities

In a bold statement, NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule has alleged extensive irregularities in Maharashtra's local body elections, citing the unopposed election of candidates in various regions.

Media reports suggest instances of candidates facing threats, forced withdrawals, bogus voting, and voter inducements. Sule stated these actions deny voters their right to participate despite the existence of the NOTA option. This situation is exacerbated by the lack of timely elections, held after seven to eight years.

Expressing serious concern over the Election Commission's passivity, Sule emphasized the danger posed to democratic integrity. Scheduled for January 15, the elections to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, face the challenge of ensuring fair practices amidst these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)