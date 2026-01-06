Left Menu

Electoral Roll Irregularities Spark Congress Protest in Assam

The Assam Congress staged a protest against the Election Commission and BJP over alleged irregularities in the draft electoral rolls. The protest was held near the Secretariat complex in Guwahati. The Congress claims these irregularities benefit the BJP, while the CM assures corrections in the final roll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:13 IST
Electoral Roll Irregularities Spark Congress Protest in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Assam Congress protested against alleged irregularities in the draft electoral rolls, accusing the Election Commission of aiding the BJP's return to power.

The demonstration was held near the Secretariat in Guwahati, with Congress leaders asserting that mistakes in the voter list are intentional.

The Assam Chief Minister dismissed these concerns, stating discrepancies will be addressed before publishing the final electoral roll on February 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teeing Up Innovation: The Women's Tech-Driven Golf League

Teeing Up Innovation: The Women's Tech-Driven Golf League

 Global
2
Political Turmoil: Allegations and Denials in Uttarakhand

Political Turmoil: Allegations and Denials in Uttarakhand

 India
3
Wildlife at Risk: Maharashtra's Controversial Mining Project

Wildlife at Risk: Maharashtra's Controversial Mining Project

 India
4
FTSE 100 Climbs to Record High Amid Healthcare Stock Surge

FTSE 100 Climbs to Record High Amid Healthcare Stock Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026