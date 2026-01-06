Electoral Roll Irregularities Spark Congress Protest in Assam
The Assam Congress staged a protest against the Election Commission and BJP over alleged irregularities in the draft electoral rolls. The protest was held near the Secretariat complex in Guwahati. The Congress claims these irregularities benefit the BJP, while the CM assures corrections in the final roll.
Members of the Assam Congress protested against alleged irregularities in the draft electoral rolls, accusing the Election Commission of aiding the BJP's return to power.
The demonstration was held near the Secretariat in Guwahati, with Congress leaders asserting that mistakes in the voter list are intentional.
The Assam Chief Minister dismissed these concerns, stating discrepancies will be addressed before publishing the final electoral roll on February 10.
