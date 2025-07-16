South Africa Is Safe, No Coup Threat Materialised, Says Minister Ntshavheni

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has firmly reassured South Africans that the country remains stable and secure, despite the identification of a coup d’état as a potential risk in the National Security Strategy (NSS). Speaking at a high-level media briefing in Cape Town on Tuesday, she presented redacted versions of the NSS and the National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) for the sixth democratic administration, outlining key priorities, emerging threats, and strategic responses to national and international security challenges.

The release of these documents marks a significant move toward greater transparency and public participation in matters of national safety, governance, and intelligence coordination.

Coup d’État Mentioned as Risk – But Not an Immediate Threat

Responding to probing media questions, Minister Ntshavheni confirmed that a coup d’état had been listed as a potential national security risk, but emphasized that no such attempt had occurred.

“We have listed the risks and remember a risk does not necessarily materialise. You need to identify it and mitigate against it. One of the risks is the risk of coup d’état. We have identified it and put measures in place to mitigate against it,” she said.

Ntshavheni clarified that while some actors may be contemplating such action, there has been no evidence of active or imminent plans in recent weeks. “Not that there are not people planning. They are – but we are continuously monitoring them,” she stated.

Her comments aimed to allay public fears following recent social media speculation and politically charged statements from various quarters about destabilisation attempts within government structures.

Solidarity in the Security Cluster

The Minister underscored the unity and operational effectiveness of the security cluster, which includes the intelligence community, police, and military.

“The security cluster is solid. It is able to do its work. There are men and women in various capacities who continue to work as patriots for the protection of this country,” she said.

She praised intelligence officers, police personnel, and members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for their continuous efforts in maintaining national stability, countering internal threats, and upholding the rule of law.

National Security Strategy (NSS) and Intelligence Estimate

The redacted National Security Strategy (NSS), now publicly available in its abridged version, outlines the government’s strategic priorities in combating threats such as cybercrime, violent extremism, terrorism, political instability, and foreign interference.

The National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) complements the strategy by offering an assessment of current threats and vulnerabilities both at home and abroad. The aim, according to Ntshavheni, is to empower the public and allow citizens to better understand the policies shaping South Africa’s intelligence operations and security outlook.

“Other countries release their public versions of strategies. We have not given you the full strategy… But it's important that South Africans understand our mandate,” she added.

She invited public discourse on these strategic documents and urged South Africans to hold the government accountable for delivering on the identified pillars.

G20 Security and Global Engagement

With South Africa set to host several high-profile G20 events ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit later this year, the Minister moved to allay concerns about the safety of foreign dignitaries.

“We do threat assessments for all meetings… There has not been any threat emerging in South Africa. The safety and security of G20 delegates is guaranteed,” Ntshavheni said.

She referenced the country’s successful hosting of the BRICS Summit and other major events, where high-risk individuals were protected without incident, as evidence of South Africa’s capacity to manage international security obligations effectively.

Proactive Governance and Public Accountability

Minister Ntshavheni reiterated that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration is committed to transparent and responsive governance, particularly in matters of national security. She highlighted the recent establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry with a focused mandate to report findings to Parliament and the judiciary, aimed at investigating security-related concerns and restoring public confidence.

“That must give South Africans the comfort that their security is a priority for this government,” she said.

The commission, which aligns with broader efforts to address issues raised by figures such as KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, will also examine claims of criminal infiltration in law enforcement structures.

Government Open to Engagement on Security Matters

Minister Ntshavheni concluded by stating that her department remains open to discussion and engagement on both domestic and foreign intelligence challenges. The rollout of the public NSS and NIE, she emphasized, is intended to promote civic awareness, encourage vigilance, and enhance cooperative national security.

“We are a resilient nation. We’ve always found solutions, we’ve always been able to deal with challenges—and we will continue to do so,” the Minister said.

As South Africa prepares to host the world during its G20 Presidency, this renewed security assurance seeks to underscore the state’s readiness, its alert posture, and its commitment to safeguarding both its people and its global partners.