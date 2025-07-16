Left Menu

Intense Search Operation in Hiranagar: Unidentified Movement Triggers Security Alert

Security forces initiated a search operation in the Hiranagar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district after a villager reported suspicious movement. The suspected individuals have not been traced yet, prompting police and army to cordon off the area. The operation continues with reinforcements dispatched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A rigorous search operation has been launched by the security forces in the Hiranagar forward area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district following a villager's report of suspicious activity by two individuals on Tuesday night.

Situated along the International Border, Hiranagar has been a hotspot for previous encounters, raising concerns about border security. Currently, the search operation is ongoing with no discovery of the suspects who allegedly sought guidance from a local man.

As the search intensifies, police and the Army have secured the area, deploying additional forces. The operation, which commenced early Wednesday, remains in full swing as authorities work diligently to locate the individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

