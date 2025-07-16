Left Menu

Tragic Wall Collapse Claims Lives of Two Teenagers in Bhatholi

Two teenage brothers, Santosh and Ankit Kumar Gautam, tragically died when a wall near their home collapsed in Bhatholi village. The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has provided financial assistance to the family, extending support during their time of grief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Bhatholi village, two teenage brothers lost their lives when a wall collapsed near their residence. The victims, identified as Santosh Kumar Gautam, 19, and Ankit Kumar Gautam, 16, were sons of Aditya Kumar Gautam. The collapse occurred as they returned home from the fields, burying them under the debris.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amit Kumar confirmed the fatalities and reported that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences, directing officials to aid the family promptly. The government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 8 lakh, with Rs 4 lakh allocated for each victim's family.

The tragic event underscores the importance of infrastructure safety, as local authorities work to provide immediate relief and ensure that affected families receive necessary support during these difficult times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

