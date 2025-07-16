India and Argentina Deepen Agricultural Ties at 2nd Joint Working Group Meeting

India and Argentina have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors during the 2nd Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting on Agriculture, held on [insert date]. The meeting marks a significant milestone in expanding strategic collaboration in food production, agricultural innovation, and farmer welfare between the two nations.

The Indian delegation was led virtually by Shri Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare (DA&FW), while the Argentine delegation was headed in person by Mr. Sergio Iraeta, Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries. Senior representatives from both countries’ key agriculture institutions and foreign ministries also participated.

Strengthening a Strategic Agricultural Partnership

In his opening remarks, Shri Devesh Chaturvedi emphasized the historical and strategic importance of India–Argentina relations, particularly in the agricultural domain. He underlined that both nations share a common goal of building resilient, productive, and inclusive agricultural systems.

“Argentina is a crucial partner for India. Our collaboration is built on a foundation of shared values—transparency, technology exchange, and mutual progress,” Chaturvedi said.

He identified key areas for collaboration, including:

Agricultural mechanization

Climate-resilient agriculture

Pest and locust control

Joint research and innovation

Exchange of technologies and best practices

Argentina’s Focus on Innovation and Genomic Technologies

On behalf of the Argentine government, Secretary Sergio Iraeta expressed Argentina’s strong desire to deepen collaboration with India in a range of high-tech and policy-driven agricultural sectors.

“With our complementary strengths and shared agricultural expertise, both nations can develop win-win partnerships to modernize farming, increase yields, and support farmer livelihoods,” Iraeta said.

He highlighted Argentina’s leadership in genome editing, seed breeding, and biotechnology, offering new avenues for collaboration in agricultural research and commercialization.

Showcasing India’s Agricultural Innovation Drive

Shri Muktanand Agrawal, Joint Secretary (Plant Protection) at DA&FW, presented an overview of India’s progress in the agricultural sector. He emphasized several government-led reforms and innovations designed to support smallholder farmers and improve agricultural sustainability.

These included:

Digital agriculture platforms for real-time advisory services

Climate-smart practices to mitigate environmental risks

Increased access to credit and insurance

Promotion of biopesticides and green solutions

Precision agriculture and drone-based applications

Key Areas of Discussion and Cooperation

The JWG covered an extensive agenda, delving into the following priority areas:

Horticulture development and best practices in high-value crops

Enhancement of oilseed and pulse value chains for food security

Mechanization strategies for small and large-scale farming

Precision agriculture and use of AI-based farming systems

Carbon credit schemes to incentivize climate-friendly farming

Biopesticides and biological controls for sustainable pest management

Locust outbreak management and early warning systems

Market access and trade facilitation for key agricultural goods

New Breeding Technologies (NBTs) and regulatory harmonization

The discussions also explored possible institutional exchanges and research linkages between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Argentine research bodies, including joint programs in biotechnology and food security innovation.

Collaborative Vision for Sustainable Agriculture

Both countries recognized that shared knowledge and technical exchange are vital in responding to global food security challenges, climate change, and market volatility. The JWG meeting reflected an evolving relationship built on trust, research collaboration, and private sector engagement.

Participants agreed to:

Form technical working groups to fast-track pilot projects

Host reciprocal visits of experts and researchers

Explore co-investment in agricultural innovation hubs

Share data and policy models on carbon farming and sustainability

Looking Ahead: Strengthening the Bilateral Framework

Senior officials from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and key agricultural research and policy institutions attended the session. The meeting concluded with a joint commitment to continue structured dialogue, deepen technical cooperation, and pursue mutually beneficial agricultural trade and investment opportunities.

The next JWG meeting is expected to assess progress on the agreed initiatives and explore new opportunities in agri-tech and market access, underscoring both countries’ commitment to food sovereignty, economic resilience, and innovation-led farming.