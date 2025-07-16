Left Menu

Supreme Court Highlights Caution in Applying Section 319

The Supreme Court emphasized that the power under Section 319 of CrPC should be exercised with utmost caution to prevent harassment. The judgment came from a case involving the implementation of Section 319 in a 2017 murder case, highlighting the need for cogent material before summoning persons not initially accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:34 IST
Supreme Court Highlights Caution in Applying Section 319
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has underscored the need for prudence while exercising the authority under Section 319 of the erstwhile Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The directive came amidst a case revolving around this section, which allows courts to implicate individuals not originally named in charges.

In a ruling aiming to prevent the misuse of this legal provision, Justices Sanjay Karol and Joymalya Bagchi emphasized the necessity for substantial evidence before proceeding against a person. The directive followed an appeal concerning the Allahabad High Court's decision to quash summonings in a 2017 murder case.

The bench clarified that despite Section 319 allowing the pursuit of justice, it must not be wielded as a tool for harassment. The court has ordered a restoration of the trial court's summoning in this case, ensuring completion within 18 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025