Allahabad High Court Grants Temporary Relief in Codeine Cough Syrup Controversy
The Allahabad High Court provided temporary relief to petitioners involved in a codeine cough syrup case. The court ruled against arrests under the NDPS Act, 1985, instead suggesting proceedings under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The hearing will continue on December 17.
The Allahabad High Court has issued a temporary reprieve for individuals holding licenses under the drugs and cosmetics legislation concerning the codeine-containing cough syrup case. This decision postpones any arrests until December 17, when further hearings are scheduled.
The judicial decision came from a two-member bench of Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Achal Sachdev. They are hearing multiple petitions challenging First Information Reports (FIRs) made at police precincts across Uttar Pradesh regarding this issue.
The petitioners' lawyer argued that the substance in question should not be classified as a 'manufactured drug' under the NDPS Act, 1985. Instead, he referenced government notifications specifying that the substance falls under the purview of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. As a result, the court has sanctioned the investigation to proceed without arrests, provided the petitioners cooperate fully.
(With inputs from agencies.)
