Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Grants Temporary Relief in Codeine Cough Syrup Controversy

The Allahabad High Court provided temporary relief to petitioners involved in a codeine cough syrup case. The court ruled against arrests under the NDPS Act, 1985, instead suggesting proceedings under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The hearing will continue on December 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:15 IST
Allahabad High Court Grants Temporary Relief in Codeine Cough Syrup Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has issued a temporary reprieve for individuals holding licenses under the drugs and cosmetics legislation concerning the codeine-containing cough syrup case. This decision postpones any arrests until December 17, when further hearings are scheduled.

The judicial decision came from a two-member bench of Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Achal Sachdev. They are hearing multiple petitions challenging First Information Reports (FIRs) made at police precincts across Uttar Pradesh regarding this issue.

The petitioners' lawyer argued that the substance in question should not be classified as a 'manufactured drug' under the NDPS Act, 1985. Instead, he referenced government notifications specifying that the substance falls under the purview of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. As a result, the court has sanctioned the investigation to proceed without arrests, provided the petitioners cooperate fully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025