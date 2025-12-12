European Stocks Rise Amid Fed Rate Cut and Market Caution

European stocks saw a rise on Friday, poised for a third consecutive weekly gain, buoyed by the Federal Reserve's recent rate cut that supported market sentiment. However, Wall Street futures signaled some caution after a tech-stock selloff in the previous session.

The Nasdaq declined on Thursday, driven by concerns from Oracle's expenditure warning and weak forecasts, as well as Broadcom's margin-related issues. Despite these challenges, broader risk appetite remained steady, with the S&P 500 and the Dow reaching record highs.

In European trading, the pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 0.2%, with the UK's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX, and France's CAC 40 all posting gains. Meanwhile, oil prices fell amid oversupply concerns, whereas copper reached new heights as China pledged a proactive fiscal policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)