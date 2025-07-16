Court Rejects Rane's Plea in Raut Defamation Case
A court has rejected BJP MP Narayan Rane's plea against a summons in a defamation case. The case, filed by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, accuses Rane of making false statements at a public event. The magistrate found sufficient evidence of defamation, and the case continues.
A local court has dismissed BJP MP Narayan Rane's appeal in a criminal defamation case initiated by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. The allegations center on Rane's remarks at the Konkan Festival in Bhandup, which Raut claims were false and damaging.
Rane allegedly stated that Raut's name was missing from the voters' list and suggested he helped Raut get elected to the Rajya Sabha. The magistrate issued a summons to Rane in April, a decision Rane challenged, arguing that the summons lacked proper judicial reasoning. Raut's legal team maintained that the statements constituted defamation.
The court found no procedural errors in the magistrate's decision and rejected Rane's plea. As the case proceeds, the magistrate noted that the evidence indicates Rane's remarks were defamatory and have harmed Raut's reputation, in violation of IPC section 500.
