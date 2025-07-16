BIMSTEC Collaboration Spurs Maritime and Disaster Preparedness
India hosted initiatives to bolster disaster preparedness and maritime cooperation in the Bay of Bengal region with the BIMSTEC states. The virtual disaster management exercise and Ports Conclave aimed at improving regional resilience against cyclones and floods, and boosting trade and innovation in maritime activities.
Strengthening regional cooperation, India hosted key initiatives with BIMSTEC countries to enhance disaster and maritime resilience in the Bay of Bengal. Over two days, India virtually held a disaster management exercise, emphasizing preparedness against cyclones and floods.
Concurrently, Visakhapatnam hosted the 2nd BIMSTEC Ports Conclave, focusing on maritime innovation and sustainable partnerships, under the theme 'Navigating the Future.' Presented by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, it drew officials, maritime experts, and private sector leaders.
The conclave addressed critical issues, including customs harmonization, logistical enhancements, and maritime workforce upskilling, aligning with India's Neighbourhood First policy. This fosters greater regional cooperation through shared best practices and innovative strategies.
