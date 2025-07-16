Left Menu

U.S. Urges Israel to Cease Syria Strikes and Initiate Dialogue

The Trump administration has reiterated its request to Israel to halt military strikes on Syria and engage in discussions with Damascus, as reported by Axios. The timing of the request in relation to recent Israeli strikes on Syrian government sites remains unclear.

Updated: 16-07-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:52 IST
The Trump administration, led by U.S. President Donald Trump, has called on Israel to cease its military strikes on Syria and initiate dialogue with the Damascus government. This request was reported by Axios, which cited a senior U.S. official.

The report did not specify whether the U.S. request was made prior to or following Israel's Wednesday strikes targeting Syria's military headquarters and areas near the presidential palace in Damascus.

The continuing Israeli actions in Syria have prompted the U.S. to push for diplomatic solutions in the ongoing conflict, emphasizing the need to reduce tensions through dialogue rather than military engagement.

