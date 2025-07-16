Justice Served: Life Sentences for Crimes Against Minor in Meghalaya

A special POCSO court in Meghalaya's Eastern West Khasi Hills district has sentenced two men to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2017. The offenders, Mebanlang Warjri and Tony Paul Basaiawmoit, were found guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Judge M. Kumar, presiding over the POCSO court, issued the conviction and sentenced each to life imprisonment, also imposing a fine of Rs 50,000. The sentence, pronounced on June 25, was made public in the court's official order.

Officials reported that a written FIR was lodged at Mairang Police Station in May 2017, alleging the sexual assault on a minor by the convicted men. Following their arrest, the accused were promptly charge-sheeted, according to a district police statement released on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)