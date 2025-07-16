Left Menu

Tragedy at Ambala: Man Found Dead at Railway Station

A 40-year-old man named Jaspal was found dead, allegedly by suicide, at Ambala City Railway Station. His body was discovered by morning walkers, prompting police involvement. The body was identified, and family members were informed as investigations into the incident continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:25 IST
In a tragic incident at Ambala City Railway Station, a man was found dead, allegedly by suicide, authorities reported. The deceased has been identified as Jaspal, a 40-year-old local resident.

The grim discovery was made by morning walkers, who spotted the body hanging from an iron beam on the platform. They immediately alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP).

A GRP team responded to the call, removing the noose and retrieving Jaspal's body. Officers identified him and notified his family. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

