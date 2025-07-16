Crypto Crime: Officer Jailed for Bitcoin Theft from Dark Web Probe
An NCA officer, Paul Chowles, was jailed for stealing 50 bitcoin from an illegal marketplace operator's 'retirement wallet.' The theft, originally worth £60,000 in May 2017, is now valued at over £4 million. Chowles was dismissed for gross misconduct by the NCA following his guilty pleas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:12 IST
In a shocking revelation, Britain's National Crime Agency officer Paul Chowles has been sentenced to 5-1/2 years in prison for the theft of 50 bitcoin from an operator of a notorious dark web marketplace.
The bitcoins were initially valued at just under £60,000 in 2017, a sum that has since ballooned to over £4 million due to cryptocurrency appreciation.
Chowles' arrest followed the discovery of incriminating evidence linking him to the theft, subsequently leading to his dismissal from the NCA for gross misconduct.
