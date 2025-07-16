Crypto Crime: Officer Jailed for Bitcoin Theft from Dark Web Probe

In a shocking revelation, Britain's National Crime Agency officer Paul Chowles has been sentenced to 5-1/2 years in prison for the theft of 50 bitcoin from an operator of a notorious dark web marketplace.

The bitcoins were initially valued at just under £60,000 in 2017, a sum that has since ballooned to over £4 million due to cryptocurrency appreciation.

Chowles' arrest followed the discovery of incriminating evidence linking him to the theft, subsequently leading to his dismissal from the NCA for gross misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)