Maharashtra's Operation Shodh and Muskaan: Tracing the Missing
Between April 2024 and March 2025, Maharashtra Police Services recorded over 37,000 missing women and girls. In a legislative effort to address this, operations like Shodh and Muskaan have successfully traced thousands, reflecting a significant recovery rate. However, a small percentage remains untraceable, highlighting ongoing challenges.
The Maharashtra Police Services for Citizens Portal logged missing complaints for 37,695 women and girls from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis disclosed in parliament on Wednesday.
Responding to a legislative council inquiry, Fadnavis revealed that from 2021 to May 2025, 16,160 cases involving sexual assault and harassment of minor girls were filed with the police.
During this period, Nagpur recorded 5,897 missing person complaints, including 776 children. Fadnavis emphasized that 90% of these cases have been resolved, with a long-term recovery rate reaching up to 97%.
He noted that in line with Supreme Court guidelines, missing minors are also treated as kidnapping cases. Initiatives such as Operation Shodh, running from April 17 to May 15, 2025, traced 4,960 women and 1,364 children, with Operation Muskaan finding 41,193 minors from July 2015 to December 2024.
