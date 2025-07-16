ICC Upholds Arrest Warrants for Israeli Leaders Amid Jurisdictional Battle

Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) dismissed Israel's appeal to retract arrest warrants for its prime minister and former defense minister. This decision comes amid the ongoing scrutiny of Israeli jurisdictional objections concerning actions during the Gaza conflict.

Arrest warrants issued on November 21 target Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former defense chief Yoav Gallant, and a Hamas leader, Ibrahim al-Masri, for purported war crimes. Previously, a warrant for al-Masri, also known as Mohammed Deif, was withdrawn, citing credible accounts of his death.

Israel contests the ICC's jurisdiction, arguing no legal basis for the warrants exists, after an appeals decision prompted a pre-trial review. However, the court maintains the warrants until further jurisdictional resolution. U.S. sanctions on ICC judges involved underscore the issue's international complexities.