Tragic Discovery in Odisha: Couple Found Hanging

A tragic scene unfolded in Odisha's Kendrapara district as police discovered the bodies of a couple hanging in their home on Wednesday morning. The couple, identified as Pratap Nayak, 33, and his wife Sasmita Nayak, 30, resided in Nalatapatia village and were reportedly living alone with their parents.

Family members became concerned upon discovering their room locked from inside. Peering through a window, they saw the couple hanging from the ceiling fan and immediately alerted the Talachua marine police. Authorities, accompanied by a magistrate, broke into the room and transported the bodies to the Rajnagar community health centre, but doctors confirmed the couple was deceased.

The bodies have been sent to Aul's community health centre for autopsy. Inspector-in-charge Bimal Kumar Mallick reported that a suicide note was not recovered from the scene, and an investigation is underway to comprehend the motivations behind this tragic event.