Massive Pharmaceutical Seizure in Lucknow: CBN Cracks Down on Illegal Drug Trade

The Central Bureau of Narcotics seized nearly 2 million controlled tablets and 5,700 codeine syrup bottles during raids in Lucknow. This significant operation follows an earlier seizure of fake cough syrup, marking one of the largest pharmaceutical drug crackdowns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) conducted its largest-ever seizure of pharmaceutical drugs to date, recovering nearly 20 lakh tablets of controlled medicines along with 5,700 bottles of codeine syrup in Lucknow. This operation adds to the bureau's recent crackdown where over 5,000 bottles of counterfeit cough syrup were seized.

Deputy Narcotics Commissioner Praveen Bali detailed that the raids took place over July 15 and 16, following intelligence gathered from previous confiscations. Among the illicit items recovered were 1,847,850 tablets of Alprazolam, 2,19,778 tablets of Tramadol, and hundreds of bottles of codeine-based syrup—all falling under regulated substances by the NDPS Act, 1985.

One individual has been apprehended, while another remains at large, according to officials. The recent operations highlight the ongoing efforts to curb the distribution of unauthorized narcotic substances in the region.

