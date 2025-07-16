Left Menu

Cross-Border Crackdown on Pro-Russian Hacking Group NoName057(16)

Germany and Spain have issued arrest warrants for members of the pro-Russian hacking group NoName057(16), believed responsible for cyber attacks on critical infrastructure across Europe. The warrants follow an international operation involving multiple countries. The group used a botnet and recruited volunteers through social media and forums.

Germany and Spain have announced the issuance of arrest warrants for seven suspected members of a pro-Russian hacking group, NoName057(16), accused of launching cyber attacks on critical infrastructure.

The international operation involved law enforcement agencies from the U.S., France, Sweden, and other European countries. Coordinated efforts led to the search of 24 sites linked to the group across multiple nations, including key locations in Germany.

Targeting key sectors, the group gained notoriety for attacks on government, infrastructure, and financial systems in Europe through distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. Members were recruited online, and operations were funded through cryptocurrency, as European authorities continue to address hybrid threats linked to Russian interests.

