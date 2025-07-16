Protest Disrupts Tour de France Stage Over Israel's Presence

A protester interrupted Wednesday's 11th stage of the Tour de France, running into the final stretch wearing an 'Israel out of the Tour' t-shirt. This occurred as two riders sprinted for victory, but a security officer quickly restrained the protester.

The individual was carrying a keffiyeh and reached within 25 meters of the finish line. The stage ended with Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen triumphing over Swiss champion Mauro Schmid. The protester was subsequently arrested and handed over to local authorities, the Tour de France police informed Reuters.

The protest draws attention to dissatisfaction concerning Israel-Premier Tech's involvement in the race, particularly given the broader conflict between Israel and Palestine. Israel-Premier Tech has released a statement condemning actions that endanger the safety of the peloton. Additional security has been provided for the Israel-Premier Tech team during the Tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)