Netanyahu's Coalition in Turmoil: Conscription Debate Shakes Government Foundation
An ultra-Orthodox party left Netanyahu's cabinet over military conscription disputes but remains in the coalition. This maintains Netanyahu's slim majority while allowing time to address enlistment tensions. Meanwhile, divides persist over ceasefire negotiations with Hamas amid the prolonged Gaza conflict.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet faced a significant reshuffle on Wednesday when an ultra-Orthodox party withdrew its ministers but chose to stay within the coalition. This strategic move gives Netanyahu's government more time to address the contentious issue of military conscription.
The coalition's stability remains precarious after another ultra-Orthodox faction departed on Tuesday, leaving Netanyahu with a fragile one-seat majority in parliament. While the United Torah Judaism party has exited entirely, its counterpart, Shas, opted to withdraw only from cabinet ranks, maintaining support for Netanyahu in parliament.
The debate over military service has long been a source of division in Israeli society, with recent developments intensifying national tensions. The ongoing war with Hamas has further complicated matters, as Israelis grow weary of a conflict that has resulted in thousands of casualties and an unfolding humanitarian crisis.
