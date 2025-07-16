Escalation in Damascus: Israel's Airstrikes and the Druze Dilemma
Israel launched significant airstrikes in Damascus, targeting Syrian government forces accused of attacking the Druze. Despite warming ties, tensions escalated over Syria's Islamist leadership. Both the U.S. and UN urged de-escalation, as violence left hundreds dead, creating turmoil around the Druze city of Sweida.
Israel's recent airstrikes in Damascus mark a crucial escalation, targeting Syrian government forces responsible for attacking Druze communities. The strikes hit the defense ministry and near the presidential palace, underscoring Israel's commitment to protect the Druze in southern Syria.
Amidst these escalations, President Ahmed al-Sharaa's administration is witnessing growing controversies, given its Islamist leadership and its friction with Israel despite attempts to improve ties with the U.S. The situation has led Israel to demand the withdrawal of Syrian forces from southern regions to ensure the safety of the Druze minority.
In response to the mounting violence, the U.S. State Department urged for de-escalation, while Syria appealed to the UN to tackle the consequences of Israeli actions. The volatile scenario in the predominantly Druze city of Sweida has caused significant casualties, raising fears and sparking intense conflict between various factions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
