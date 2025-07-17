Left Menu

Major Success in Counter-Terrorism: Most-Wanted Terrorists Neutralized in Pakistan

Three most-wanted terrorists from the banned group Fitna Khawarij Darrar have been killed by a joint operation of Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department and police. The operation took place in Bannu district and succeeded in neutralizing high-value targets involved in multiple targeted killings of law enforcement personnel.

Peshawar | Updated: 17-07-2025 02:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant crackdown on terrorism, three notorious terrorists affiliated with the banned Fitna Khawarij Darrar group were killed in a coordinated effort by the Counter-Terrorism Department and police in northwest Pakistan's Bannu district.

The intelligence-driven operation, executed on Wednesday night, led to the elimination of high-value targets, identified as Mudassir alias Mudassari, Turaab alias Umar Khattab alias Malang, and Muhammad Hussain alias Muaz. These individuals were responsible for numerous targeted killings of law enforcement personnel and attacks on police stations.

Authorities recovered a Kalashnikov rifle, a pistol, and a locally-made IED from the scene. Police officials praised the operation as a significant blow to the terrorist network, emphasizing their commitment to eradicating terror threats.

