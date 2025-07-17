Left Menu

Meta's $8 Billion Legal Battle: Investors Take on Zuckerberg

Meta faces a USD 8 billion class action lawsuit filed by investors against CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other leaders. The lawsuit stems from the 2018 Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal, alleging Meta's non-disclosure of risks related to user data misuse and violations of a 2012 consent order with the FTC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wilmington | Updated: 17-07-2025 03:37 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 03:37 IST
Meta's $8 Billion Legal Battle: Investors Take on Zuckerberg
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A high-stakes legal clash commenced this week as investors launched an USD 8 billion class action lawsuit against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and key executives. Accusations arise from the infamous 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal, where Facebook allegedly failed to disclose potential risks of user data exploitation to investors.

The lawsuit contends that Facebook, now part of Meta, habitually violated a 2012 consent order with the FTC. This order mandated the cessation of unauthorized data sharing, an obligation Facebook is accused of ignoring for commercial advantage, ultimately costing the company billions in penalties and settlements.

The trial unfolds with testimonies from privacy experts and former board members, including Jeffrey Zients, who affirms the challenging settlement decisions during his tenure. As the case progresses in Delaware Chancery Court, outcomes remain uncertain, but repercussions for Meta and its leadership could be profound.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025