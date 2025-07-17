Aid Freeze Chaos: USAID’s Biscuit Bust Highlights Funding Fallout

In a dramatic turn of events, a massive 1,100 metric tons of emergency food rations almost went to waste at a U.S. government warehouse in Dubai due to aid policy freezes under President Donald Trump. A timely warning about 'wasted tax dollars' pushed a top official to salvage over half of the food supply.

Despite saving 622 metric tons of the energy-dense biscuits in June, contracts and bureaucracy ensured that 496 metric tons, valued at $793,000, were slated for destruction as they approached their expiry. The U.S. Agency for International Development memos reveal how aid cutbacks have thrown global operations into disarray.

Moreover, as more than 319 million people face severe food insecurity globally, and with catastrophic hunger gripping regions like Gaza and Sudan, the aid disruptions highlight broader issues. As USAID transitions under the oversight of the State Department, its humanitarian role remains strained amidst budget constraints and political shifts.

