Left Menu

Aid Freeze Chaos: USAID’s Biscuit Bust Highlights Funding Fallout

Emergency food rations faced expiration in a U.S. warehouse due to aid freeze tensions. A deal saved 622 tons, but 496 tons, worth $793,000, will be destroyed. Delays and funding cuts, spurred by President Trump's policies, continue to disrupt global relief efforts amid worsening food insecurity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 04:32 IST
Aid Freeze Chaos: USAID’s Biscuit Bust Highlights Funding Fallout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, a massive 1,100 metric tons of emergency food rations almost went to waste at a U.S. government warehouse in Dubai due to aid policy freezes under President Donald Trump. A timely warning about 'wasted tax dollars' pushed a top official to salvage over half of the food supply.

Despite saving 622 metric tons of the energy-dense biscuits in June, contracts and bureaucracy ensured that 496 metric tons, valued at $793,000, were slated for destruction as they approached their expiry. The U.S. Agency for International Development memos reveal how aid cutbacks have thrown global operations into disarray.

Moreover, as more than 319 million people face severe food insecurity globally, and with catastrophic hunger gripping regions like Gaza and Sudan, the aid disruptions highlight broader issues. As USAID transitions under the oversight of the State Department, its humanitarian role remains strained amidst budget constraints and political shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025