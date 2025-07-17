U.S. Veteran's Ordeal: Arrested Without Explanation
U.S. veteran George Retes, working as a security guard in California, was arrested during an immigration raid despite being a citizen. Held for three days without charges, the incident highlights the harsh realities of the Trump administration's crackdown. Retes plans to sue, seeking justice for his ordeal.
In a recent incident under the Trump administration's heightened immigration enforcement, George Retes, a U.S. citizen and Army veteran, claims he was unjustly detained during an immigration raid in Camarillo, California. Retes, a security guard, expressed distress over his treatment by federal agents.
During the raid, Retes experienced physical force, including being sprayed with tear gas, as federal agents arrested him and allegedly damaged his vehicle. Despite asserting his citizenship, Retes was held for three days without charges and missed significant family events, prompting his decision to sue the federal government.
The Department of Homeland Security acknowledged his arrest and release without charges. Immigrant rights groups criticize these raids for sometimes wrongly targeting U.S. citizens, while the U.S. Attorney's Office investigates similar cases from the Camarillo raid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Federal judge blocks Trump administration from ending temporary legal status for many Haitians
Jaishankar holds talks with 3 top officials of Trump administration; focus on boosting ties in critical sectors
Negligence Leads to Tragic Electrocution: Farmer's Death Sparks Legal Action
Unrest During Muharram Procession: Legal Actions Underway
EU Prepares for All Trade Scenarios with Trump Administration