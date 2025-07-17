Left Menu

U.S. Veteran's Ordeal: Arrested Without Explanation

U.S. veteran George Retes, working as a security guard in California, was arrested during an immigration raid despite being a citizen. Held for three days without charges, the incident highlights the harsh realities of the Trump administration's crackdown. Retes plans to sue, seeking justice for his ordeal.

Updated: 17-07-2025 06:39 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 06:39 IST
In a recent incident under the Trump administration's heightened immigration enforcement, George Retes, a U.S. citizen and Army veteran, claims he was unjustly detained during an immigration raid in Camarillo, California. Retes, a security guard, expressed distress over his treatment by federal agents.

During the raid, Retes experienced physical force, including being sprayed with tear gas, as federal agents arrested him and allegedly damaged his vehicle. Despite asserting his citizenship, Retes was held for three days without charges and missed significant family events, prompting his decision to sue the federal government.

The Department of Homeland Security acknowledged his arrest and release without charges. Immigrant rights groups criticize these raids for sometimes wrongly targeting U.S. citizens, while the U.S. Attorney's Office investigates similar cases from the Camarillo raid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

