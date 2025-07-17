Left Menu

Congress Urges Reformation of NMMS in MGNREGA for Better Implementation

The Congress party has criticized the Modi government for issues related to the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) in MGNREGA, urging its withdrawal. They highlighted fake and random photo uploads in the system and advocated for wage increases and policy reforms to enhance the program's efficiency.

Congress Urges Reformation of NMMS in MGNREGA for Better Implementation
On Thursday, the Congress party criticized the Modi government over complications arising from the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) application within the MGNREGA framework, demanding the repeal of what they described as an ineffective and detrimental model.

Congress official Jairam Ramesh pointed out that the self-declared motto of the Modi government, FAST, implies 'First Announce Second Think.' Critically, he noted the operational setbacks of NMMS since its introduction in May 2022.

The Union Ministry of Rural Development's acknowledgment of these issues highlights mounting concerns. The Congress has persistently called for crucial adjustments, including reverting to task-based payments and enriching MGNREGA wage structures, pushing for an increase to Rs 400 a day.

