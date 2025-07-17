Left Menu

Paroled Murder Convict Shot Dead in Patna Hospital

A murder convict on parole, identified as Chandan from Buxar district, was shot dead inside a Patna hospital. Authorities identified old rivalries as a possible motive, and investigations are underway. The deceased had been serving time at Beur Jail when he sought medical treatment and was attacked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-07-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 11:17 IST
A murder convict on parole was fatally shot inside a private hospital in Patna, Bihar, on Thursday, according to local authorities.

The victim, identified as Chandan from Buxar district, had been receiving treatment when gunmen attacked him, leading to his death in the hospital's ICU. Police suspect an old rivalry as the motive.

An investigation has been launched, with a manhunt announced to capture those responsible for the crime, as confirmed by Patna's central Senior Superintendent of Police, Diksha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

