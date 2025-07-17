Left Menu

Delhi Court's Unique Punishment for Contempt: Raising Hands in the Air

A Delhi court directed four individuals, found guilty of contempt, to stand with their hands raised all day. Magistrate Saurabh Goyal cited their failure to provide bail bonds, thus wasting court time, as the reason. Proceedings linked to a 2018 case will continue in August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:08 IST
Delhi Court's Unique Punishment for Contempt: Raising Hands in the Air
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking judicial move, a Delhi court mandated four individuals to remain standing with their hands raised for an entire day upon being found guilty of contempt. The unusual punishment stemmed from their failure to furnish bail bonds during a 2018 case hearing, causing unwarranted delays.

The order, issued by Judicial Magistrate Saurabh Goyal, came after the accused, Kuldeep, Rakesh, Upasana, and Anand, did not comply with court requirements despite multiple summonses between 10 AM and 11:40 AM. This action was deemed a deliberate attempt to waste the court's time.

Subsequently, the individuals were convicted under Section 228 of the Indian Penal Code for intentionally insulting or interrupting a public servant during judicial proceedings. The case is slated for further discussion on August 11, while two other accused in the matter have reportedly passed away.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025