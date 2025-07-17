Delhi Court's Unique Punishment for Contempt: Raising Hands in the Air

In a striking judicial move, a Delhi court mandated four individuals to remain standing with their hands raised for an entire day upon being found guilty of contempt. The unusual punishment stemmed from their failure to furnish bail bonds during a 2018 case hearing, causing unwarranted delays.

The order, issued by Judicial Magistrate Saurabh Goyal, came after the accused, Kuldeep, Rakesh, Upasana, and Anand, did not comply with court requirements despite multiple summonses between 10 AM and 11:40 AM. This action was deemed a deliberate attempt to waste the court's time.

Subsequently, the individuals were convicted under Section 228 of the Indian Penal Code for intentionally insulting or interrupting a public servant during judicial proceedings. The case is slated for further discussion on August 11, while two other accused in the matter have reportedly passed away.

(With inputs from agencies.)